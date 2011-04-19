What Today’s Sinking Cities Tell Us About The Future Of Rising Seas

We’ve already seen Manhattan swallowed by surging waves as glaciers collapse and drive sea levels sky-high–on video screens and in nightmarish daydreams about human-driven climate change. But what will sea level rise really be like for a coastal metropolis of the future? It’s actually easy to answer that question yourself, not with a ride in a time machine but simply with a trip in a car, boat, or plane. Visit any of more than a dozen coastal cities around the world and you’ll soon get a first-hand taste of what’s coming. But be forewarned; it’s probably not as thrilling as what you’ve seen on TV.

We often hear about how high the sea could rise as ice sheets thaw and crumble. If we

switch quickly to non-fossil fuels, the sea level should rise about as much as it did during the

naturally warm period before the last ice age, roughly 20 feet or so. If we burn all of our

remaining coal, then all land-based ice will vanish and the sea level will stand over 200

feet higher than today.

We rarely hear about the slow pace of such changes while gaping at disaster

flicks, or at the so-called “flood maps” that show America with the thumb of Florida bitten

off as if by sharks. If the thought of catastrophic climate change finally makes you so

depressed that you chuck everything and simply wait on your favorite beach for the Great

Flood, you’ll certainly perish there. But not from drowning; you’ll die of old age long

before the ocean overtakes the trees or buildings around you.

Sea level is currently rising by about three fingernail thicknesses per year, and it climbed

about seven inches during the entire 20th century. Nobody knows exactly how much it could

speed up during this century; the high end of the prediction spectrum suggests

another 15 feet or so by 2100 AD. But most of the estimates coming from experts

who study this topic for a living put the range closer to two or three feet by

century’s end. That averages out to about two or three inches per year.

In other words, if you’re going to sit on the beach and wait for the 10-foot-high roof of

the hot dog stand behind you to disappear, you’re going to have to wait between 300 and

1,000 years, so you’d better bring plenty of cash to pay for all of those hot dogs you’ll be

eating in the meantime.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Sea level rise is a horrible outcome of human-driven warming.

But not in the way you may be thinking of it. It’s not so much a crashing apocalypse

as it is a chronic problem, more like a slow cancer than a sudden heart attack. We still

need to do all we can in order to prevent as much of it as possible, but we also need to

realize that it’s going to take a long time. This is not to remove all concern about the

issue, but rather to help us recognize that the slow pace of these changes can mask their

seriousness. And it also means that this is going to bother us and our descendants for a

very long time–probably for thousands of years.

So what’s it really going to be like to live in a coastal city from here on out? You

might ask residents of the American Gulf Coast, much of which has been sinking faster

than the ocean rose during the last century, thanks to groundwater extraction and

removal of oil and gas. Some sites around Houston, for example, have recently started

sinking by more than an inch per year, though you wouldn’t know it from the scarcity of

media coverage about that long-term “slow-pocalypse” (PDF).