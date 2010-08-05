iFive: Google-Verizon Pact, China’s Eco Tax, Facebook’s Friendster Patents, Wyclef for Prez, Model Blood Diamonds

1. Google and Verizon have reportedly made a pact on how they will handle Internet traffic, side-stepping the net neutrality debate and sending Web-wonks into a frenzy today. It’s good news if true: The deal would restrict Verizon from slowing the content that travels over its wires. But it won’t apply to mobile data, which is bad news– especially now that Google is seeing over 200,000 Android activations per day.

2. China may soon test an environmental tax in four rural provinces. The carbon tax is not a new idea–it’s being considered in India, Taiwan, was nearly passed in France, and is already working in Sweden and the Netherlands. A few U.S. states have passed some form of carbon tax as well, but it’s still a subject of intense debate here. But with news today that China has overtaken the U.S. in wind power production, and Beijing’s pledge to cut C02 production by 45% per unit of GDP by 2020, the U.S. is beginning to look like a laggard.

3. Facebook has a friend in Jonathan Abrams. The social networking giant has acquired 18 patents from Friendster, the pioneering social networking site founded by Abrams, for $40 million.

4. Wyclef is running for President of Haiti. He’s expected to detail his plans tonight on Larry King Live.