How Can We Use Gaming To Get To The Next Level Of Civilization?

In a recent blog post , Nicholas Carr, author of the critically acclaimed book The Shallows , reviewed some of the latest studies on the cognitive effects of video games. Carr argues that while playing games might make you a little better at certain jobs that demand visual acuity under stress, they’re not going to make you “smarter.” Maybe it’s me, but using the term in this context smacks of rigid IQ tests or SAT scores. I am a huge proponent of living a balanced life and taking time to step away from the video game console, iPhone and digital buzz, but this narrow interpretation seems to ignore the possibility that “smart” can and does include interpersonal, verbal and visual skills along with such things as playing sports, music or just introspection. The scope of Carr’s argument on games is similarly limited.

As the world of video games continues

to evolve, so too should our expectations of how games

will positively influence how we work, learn, and live–online and

offline–in the near future. I believe this is an important and

compelling nuance that Carr’s post does not address and that should be

included in the conversation on games and the impact they

have on our lives.

The video game genre is enormous and ranges

from single-person shoot-and-kill, role-playing, strategy, and simulation

to adventure, education, massively multiplayer online games, and social

media games. There are a whole host of unique

rubrics and experiences associated with playing different games. With

the breadth and scope of the entire video game genre in mind, and the

potential to apply the same principles of gaming across many different

disciplines, why shouldn’t we expect games to make us smarter?

Why not also hope that games could be created to help us lead healthier

lives, deepen our level of compassion, or foster economic prosperity

in communities a world away (real communities, that is)?

Rather than debate survey results and

continue to go in circles deciding whether the data is misleading or

not, let’s face the challenge before us. I say we strive to create

games that strengthen our minds, emotional intelligence,

physical health and wellness, social bonds, and perspective on the

world.

Consider the recent launch of the startup Motion in Math created by two guys who used to play Mario

Brothers’ Donkey Kong. The app, which my daughter loves,

aims to make fractions and percentages fun and easy with a motion-based,

math game that integrates physical movement with learning. That’s

a much needed upgrade from the pie visual I recall from grade school.

In the area of work, Byron Reeves and J. Leighton Read demonstrate how

businesses are using games to increase leadership and productivity among

employees in their book Total

Engagement. The authors

rightly point out, “[E]ven if games seem irrelevant to your business,

they certainly aren’t to people you’re going to be hiring, and that’s

reason enough to find out about how they work. Business needs to motivate

and engage workers who have very different expectations about communication

based on extensive, new, and often intense media experiences.”

I can’t think of a better way to engage the millions of talented Millennials

entering the workforce. The organizations that make game technology

part of their culture will have the upper hand. A recent Gartner survey predicts that more than 50% of organizations

that manage innovation processes will gamify those processes by 2015 (i.e. giving employees points for thinking of creative ideas). Imagine the possibility for attracting new talent or reinvigorating

demoralized employees with a gamified organization.