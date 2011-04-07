Shopping Can Save Your Life

Is our consumer culture, focused on the constant purchasing of disposable goods, destroying our civilization? Quite possibly! But it’s also, apparently, making us live longer and healthier lives. Researchers in Taiwan recently completed a study that shows that elderly men and women who shopped once a week or more were 27% less likely to die than those who shopped less frequently.

In an odd blow to shopping stereotypes, it turns out men benefit from this shopping longevity boost even more than women–frequent male shoppers were 28% less likely to die, as opposed to 23% for women.

The study did not find if the shoppers are living longer simply because the act of shopping is so invigorating. Other, less reductive explanations could be simply that frequent shopping indicates a more affluent lifestyle, increased access to fresh foods, or extra chances for exercise, any of which could contribute to longer life.

Regardless, people who shop more live longer so, ipso facto, get shopping if you want to live longer. Or, really, get your parents or grandparents shopping for their sake. Tell them they can buy you gifts–like a subscription to Fast Company.

[Photo by Flickr user epSos.de]



