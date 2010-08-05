Who Wants to Be the Mayor of Pizza Hut?

Who’s the mayor of Pizza Hut? Or, in other words, who has been stuffing their faces with way too much deep dish? We’ll soon know.

On Wednesday, Pizza Hut announced a new partnership with Foursquare aimed at giving us more of that doughy-fresh goodness. Devoted customers of the restaurant chain will soon be rewarded with a free order of breadsticks (with the purchase of a large pizza) if they earn the prestigious title of “Mayor”–of their local Pizza Hut franchise.

This isn’t the Hut’s first foray into the digital marketplace. Last July, it became the first national restaurant chain to launch an iPhone ordering app, which led to around $1 million in sales in just three months. On Facebook, the company has gained more than 1.4 million fans through a tool that enables users to place orders without leaving the social network, and they were also one of the first brands to hire a full-time Twitter guru.

We spoke with Brian Niccol, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut, to find out why they’re joining up with Fourquare now, and who they think will be checking in.

“We’re a big brand, so we want to be everywhere,” says Niccol. “We need

to connect with consumers on their own terms, and those terms are

constantly evolving. There’s not just one model–you can’t say, we’re

going to do this, and then exclude other new platforms.”

Just last week Forrester Research recommended that major brands hold off from the geo-location service until its reach grows larger. But as Foursquare’s head of business development told me recently, “If you choose not to [join], another competitor may.” And that’s exactly what happened to Pizza Hut.