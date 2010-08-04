Blame iPhone Antennagate on AT&T, Not Apple

New research backs up Steve Jobs’ claims that Antennagate is a just a whole lot of hoopla.

Apple’s been getting pummeled for Antennagate, as it’s been dubbed, the controversy over whether a design flaw in the iPhone 4 has caused reception problems. Several weeks ago, Jobs shot back in a press conference at the criticism, blasting other phone companies for similar reception issues and touting Apple’s anechoic chambers.

The report, released today by research firm ChangeWave, suggests that despite widespread complaints from fanboys, users have experienced fewer dropped calls with Apple’s latest iPhone iteration than users of the 3GS. The survey found that 5.2% of iPhone 4 owners reported frequently experiencing dropped calls, compared with 6.3% for 3GS owners.

Such a conclusion suggests that it’s not a “death grip” or design flaw plaguing the device, but the phone’s carrier. “The biggest Achilles’ Heel for the iPhone 4 remains AT&T with 27% of owners saying they don’t like the Requirement to Use AT&T’s Network and 24% disliking the Coverage, Speed, [and] Quality of AT&T’s 3G Network,” writes Paul Carton, VP of research at ChangeWave. Indeed, the top gripes among iPhone users all relate to AT&T–not Apple.