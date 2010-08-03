Marketing Mad Libs: The “Next Biggest Tsunami” Headline Generator

Note to marketers: here is some practical advice to get some attention using a simple headline generator. It works like this; start with the following sentence:

“The Social Networking tsunami will forever change the way we manage our lives.”

Now, in “Mad Libs” fashion, replace:

social networking with one of the following: ‘mobile’, ‘location-based services’, ‘Internet TV’, ‘online analytics’, ‘behavior-based marketing,’ ‘Facebook,’ ‘Twitter,’ etc.

tsunami with one of the following: ‘revolution’, ‘wave’, ‘deluge’, ‘flood’, ‘transformation’, etc.

manage our lives with one of the following: ‘interact with people,’ ‘do business,’ ‘make friends,’ etc.

If you’ve read any sort of media lately, online or off, you are sure to have run across this type of headline.

While these headlines will get attention, wait a second … what about a little perspective? In the grand scheme of things, as big as Facebook may seem today, will it really change the way we ‘forever’ do anything? Two hundred years from now, will the introduction of Facebook be seen as a seminal moment in human history? In comparison to the printing press or the telegraph, is Facebook really that important? Maybe, but only time will tell. This is just one example; overall, there are too many ‘historic’ moments happening for all of them to be significant.

The competition for attention in an information-saturated world is driving people to extreme measures. It’s not only news; movies, music, fashion, politics, religion, and other forms of expression are also experiencing an escalation of extremism–all in the name of getting attention. Turn up the volume a notch or two, or nobody will hear you. The net result is that we become increasingly jaded; we are skeptical of what we see, hear, and read. We lose perspective and assign inflated importance to trivial things. An artifact that has begun to define the times is the “mockumentary” an irreverent form of documentary that mocks the self-importance we attribute to trivial matters. For a good example, check out the Flutter video: