Is BlackBerry Doomed to Be North America’s Nokia?

When Apple announces a new flagship phone, it’s front-page news, worldwide. When the new best Android phone in the world is announced (every few weeks, it seems), it’s front-page news of every tech publication in the country, and the source of endless debates. Yet, the largest smartphone manufacturer in America just announced a new flagship phone, along with the biggest change to its mobile OS in years. And what did I do?

I read the reports (watched as Middle Eastern nations banned BlackBerrys), I stretched, I drank a cup of coffee, and I looked for other news to write about.

How? How could BlackBerry, the Canadian powerhouse, the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, inspire such apathy? Is BlackBerry doomed to be the next Nokia, a massive success that loses marketshare and is forced into a panicked, desperate crouch despite its incredible sales?

My answer is no, not exactly. RIM, the Ontario-based maker of BlackBerry, is a much savvier company than Nokia, and, frankly, I think its products are better. BlackBerry’s dual announcements, the BlackBerry Torch phone and the BlackBerry OS 6 software, show BlackBerry’s true ambitions–or lack thereof.

The new BlackBerry Torch is a disappointing handset. Its processor is on par with the last-generation iPhone and other older phones like the Palm Pre and Motorola Droid. Its screen is quite simply at least two years out of date, and will seem blurry and inadequate to those used to a modern Android phone or the iPhone 4. The Torch is coming to AT&T, the world’s most hated network, at a price of $200 when it’s released on August 12th. Can it compete with the iPhone, the country’s most buzzed-about smartphone, or the upcoming Windows Phone 7, a breath of fresh air for the industry? Both are on AT&T–why would anyone go with a Torch?

BlackBerry’s OS 6 software is a baby step at best, designed to keep current customers feeling comfortable, rather than moving the platform forward. Minor steps have been made in multimedia, and its social networking integration looks nice enough. But the basic interface is mostly unchanged, and core apps (apart from the browser) remain the same as BlackBerry 4, several years ago.