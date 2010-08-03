Fflick Tracks Movie Buzz Among Your Twitter Friends (Hope They Have Good Taste!)

Fflick (spelled correctly, to my endless editorial discomfort) is a new service that collects sentiment on Twitter, positive or negative, as regards movies. It organizes those tweets based on movies that are in theaters now or that are coming soon, so you can get a nice quick at-a-glance look at the public opinion on individual films–a nice new use of Twitter.

The neat thing about Fflick is that it only looks at your individual friends list. Sure, those Twilight movies may have made a bundle and inspired endless chatter on Twitter about that one dude’s bangin’ cheekbones, but you don’t necessarily share that opinion, and chances are, your friends don’t either.

Click on one of the movie posters, and you’ll be taken to a page that consists of consolidated tweets about that movie. That’s pretty useful if you follow, say, Roger Ebert or Doug Benson (which you should), since those are both experts (or sort-of-experts) who have an opinion on pretty much every movie. And if you refuse to follow movie experts, Fflick will provide a list of recommended tweets from its own favorites.

The site also categorizes tweets into positive or negative reactions. TechCrunch notes that the system works pretty well, although mentioning a movie without emotion (“seeing Best Worst Movie tonight”) would result in a positive count, though it’s really not.

Fflick will eventually sell its data to studios, giving them a better idea of the chatter about their films, and may also sell both tickets and advertising. The site was founded by two of four ex-Digg fellows, so they know what it takes to succeed in the social media world.

There was a bit of a kerfuffle earlier today–it seems Fflick by default accessed users’ accounts and posted self-promotional tweets, which users understandably found upsetting. But, notes the site’s founder, that’s all been taken care of–the feature is no longer left checked by default. We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt, as the fast response time is encouraging, and chalk that up to first-day jitters. You can check out Fflick here.