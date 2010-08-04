ScuttlePad, “Safe” Social Network for Kids, Needs a Perv Gate

ScuttlePad, a New York-based startup started by a Cub Scoutmaster, promises to be the Internet’s newest safe social network for kids. But it’s more like a playground without a fence in a neighborhood known for creeps.

ScuttlePad offers children, age 6-11, the opportunity to create a profile with the supervision of their parents. In order to create an account, a child must submit one parent’s e-mail address and provide a favorite

color, along with age and birthday. (This site is strictly a social networking site, not a social gaming site like other sites for children.)









But there is no review process for creating a profile other than having the adult confirm the child’s

account and receive all the passwords. The child, or anyone really, could easily put his own

e-mail address in the slot and confirm it himself. Founder Chad Perry admits that he has no way of preventing

someone who is not in the targeted age range from joining the site.