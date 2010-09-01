The Web’s Best Branded Videos Sell and Entertain

Ikea recently ordered a third season of this breakout comedy series, starring Illeana Douglas as — wait for it! — an actress who works at Ikea Burbank. Even with the in-your-face product placement, Easy to Assemble is scoring with critics (it won a Streamy for best ensemble); celebs (cameos from Jane Lynch and Jeff Goldblum); and viewers (9 million — plus streams since 2008). * http://mydamnchannel.com/EasytoAssemble

The Victory Project

Think The Biggest Loser without the maniacal trainers. This Kellogg’s Special K series follows real women as they work with fitness, nutrition, and beauty coaches to overcome weight problems.

* thevictoryproject.msn.com

The Temp Life

The show began as a “cost-effective” way to boost brand recognition, says Lisa McCarthy, a marketing exec at Spherion Staffing Services. But it is now a bona fide phenomenon: At the start of its most recent season, this charming weekly comedy series — about temp jobs, naturally — had notched roughly 18 million views.

* thetemplife.tv

http://facebook.com/templifetv

Web Therapy

The crown jewel of Lexus’s online content hub, L Studio, stars Lisa Kudrow as a self-absorbed (typecasting!) shrink who counsels via Webcam. Showtime picked up the snappy series this past spring, and it has already helped Lexus “reach customers outside the automotive arena,” says Daniel Reynolds, a marketing exec for the carmaker.

* lstudio.com/web-therapy

Clean Break

Schick effectively targets the Jackass generation in this amusing action-adventure series. The twentysomething hosts try such water sports as kiteboarding, river kayaking, and windsurfing — for better and (usually) for worse. All of it, though, is meant to evoke “the unexpected blast of hydration” delivered by Schick‘s new Hydro razors that feature a “hydrating gel reservoir.”

* crackle.com/c/clean_break

Orbit Dirty Shorts

Arrested Development vets Jason Bateman and Will Arnett take Orbit‘s “for a good, clean feeling no matter what” motto to hilarious extremes in their first effort. In the pilot, a dad (Bateman) pops a sparkling piece of gum to keep his cool around the pervy teacher (Arnett) who’s taking his daughter to the prom.

* youtube.com/user/orbitdirtyshorts