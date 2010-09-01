Actress Felicia Day Reroutes Her Career With Web Series “The Guild”

I danced for four hours in high heels,” Felicia Day says by way of apology for her morning-after sluggishness.

Last night was the wrap party for season four of her Web series The Guild, and for once it was no set-up-the-Rock-Band-in-the-living-room shindig.

She went all out, getting a local bar to donate space and hiring a DJ who played ’80s music all night. “I was like, If we’re going to do this, I want to dance,” she says between spoonfuls of fruit and yogurt at a West Hollywood café. “I’ve been working 12-hour days.”

It’s not as if she needs an excuse to celebrate. In three years, The Guild, a homemade comedy series about gamers playing a World of Warcraft-like virtual role-playing game, has gone from cute one-off to full-fledged phenomenon. The show’s run so far has garnered an estimated 65 million views, and has even spawned its own comic book. And in Day’s brave holdout for ownership and creative control of her series, she devised an innovative distribution deal with Microsoft that’s a new model for the burgeoning world of Web video. In fact, she just may be the only person who has figured out how to make a living by producing, writing, and starring in an original online series.

“This year, my coproducer Kim Evey and I have been able to say, ‘This is my full-time job,’ ” says the Alabama native. “A little blind enthusiasm got me a long way.”

Day shot the pilot for The Guild in friends’ houses with a borrowed camera. YouTube featured the third episode on its home page, garnering 1 million views. A PayPal button solicited donations and yielded a fan-driven bounty that let them produce roughly an episode a month.

As buzz built, Day and her company, Knights of Good Productions, signed with ICM new-media head George Ruiz. “At one point, there were 25 different offers on the table,” Ruiz says, “including from some major studios and networks and even a director with several $100 million films.”