Five Reasons to Be Bullish on Africa

Today’s summit

of Young African Leaders in Washington is getting some high-level attention

from the Obama Administration. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed the

gathering this morning, and the President himself has

invited the delegates to the White House for a town hall.

The elevation of African issues in America’s foreign policy

agenda is in some ways unsurprising. Not only does the continent pose a mix of

security, economic, humanitarian and political challenges, but it has also

emerged as a primary venue for diplomatic competition between the U.S. and China.

China has been pouring billions in direct investment into the creation of

roads, airports and other infrastructure, growing closer to the governments

that control many of the vital strategic minerals that China hopes will fuel

its own growth in coming decades. America’s best diplomatic asset in these

times of austerity is a President named Barack Obama.

But Africa’s emergence is also a business story. Africa is

home to 900 million people. Its better-performing economies have been posting

GDP growth of 7-9%, even in the face of the global

recession (U.S. growth last quarter was 2.2%). Countries like South Africa, Egypt

and Morocco are solidly within the global “middle class” and others like Ghana,

Cameroon, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana and Malawi are knocking at the door. Its industries

are becoming more competitive; its consumer markets more viable and mature.

Over the past 18 months, I’ve had the pleasure of communicating

with a number of African business leaders and entrepreneurs–some of whom are

represented at today’s gathering. That experience has given me these five

reasons to be bullish on African from a business perspective:

1. Africa’s

Youth. In some countries, more than 70% of the population is under 20. That

kind of demographic dividend, where young workers vastly outnumber dependent

elders, produced the kind of economic miracles experienced in Southeast Asia,

China and India in recent decades. Success is of course dependent on the

ability of the countries to turn those raw numbers into productive talent

through investments in education, infrastructure and economic reform.

Fortunately, that’s being helped along by …

2. Africa’s

Technology Revolution. The Continent which had long been a backwater of

underdevelopment has leapfrogged over generations of older technology right

into the mobile digital era. The deployment of the Seacom

cable last year instantly vaulted East Africa from one of the least-provisioned

regions for broadband into one of the most wired. Mobile devices are

ubiquitous, and for the first time in 2009, voice-and-data plan enrollments

topped voice-only. The spread of higher-quality devices and connectivity is

giving rise to …