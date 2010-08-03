Rdio Enters U.S. Cloud Music Game, As Apple Re-Aims Lala at iPad, New Apple TV

Spotify has been in and out of the tech news for months, with many will-it, or won’t-it stories about its upcoming U.S. launch. Now Rdio, a similar rival music streaming service, has grabbed the headlines by launching first. We’ve also been perusing what Apple will do with Lala, the cloud-based music service it purchased last year, and now it seems the team at Cupertino is going to surprise us by morphing it not into streaming music, but video sometime this year.

Rdio misses a vowel, but hits U.S. markets

Rdio has been in beta for a while now, but today it threw the big switches in its server room, and went live to the general public in the U.S. and Canada too. It’s basic premise is extremely similar to Spotify’s, offering unlimited Web-streamed music from its archive of tracks to its users, for a flat monthly fee. In Rdio’s case, this fee is $4.99 monthly for the basic service, and $9.99 for access also through a smartphone (iPhone, Android or Blackberry).

One advantage Rdio has over Spotify is its emphasis on social media-like tech to “discover” new artists, with an “artist radio” system which offers users music similar to that of the artist they’re currently listening to. The other advantage it has is that it’s actually launched: Its executives managed to successfully convince the American music biz to license it the rights to stream music over the Net–something neither Spotify or Apple seems to have managed.

Spotify will launch

Tackling recent media reports that Spotify’s efforts to expand its successful Europe-based business into the U.S. have failed, it spoke to the Telegraph newspaper in Britain to confirm it’s definitely on track to launch in 2010.