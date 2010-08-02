Toyota Seeks Most Prius-Crazed Customer for Tenth Anniversary

The Prius has, believe it or not, been around for a decade in the U.S. But the best-selling hybrid is still the ultimate status symbol for anyone hoping to prove their green worth. Most of us can conjure up an image of a typical Prius owner in our mind’s eye. Now we’ll get to see what a real crazed Prius fan looks like thanks to Toyota’s new online search for the most passionate Prius fan ever.

Toyota’s press release asks:

Are you a fuel-efficient hyper-miler, an eco-warrior or tech-savvy gadget guru? Do you volunteer in your community? Toyota wants to hear from you! Submit a video or several photos demonstrating your Prius passion for a chance to host the official 10 Years of Toyota Prius Anniversary Celebration in your hometown. Toyota will select the Top 10 finalists and leave it to the Prius community to decide who should be crowned the most passionate Prius fan.

The winner of this dubious crown will have the opportunity to host the 10 Years of Toyota Prius Anniversary Celebration. We have to wonder–shouldn’t the winner get some sort of cash prize for shilling Toyota’s flagship hybrid?

There are already a few amusing entries in Toyota’s contest, including this video from “Queen Prius” and this video from a guy who’s mildly enthused about his new Prius. Personally, though, we prefer the picture entries–check out the top of the post for one of our favorites.

[10 Years of Prius]

Ariel Schwartz can be reached on Twitter or by email.