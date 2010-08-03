Greening the British Embassies Abroad: The Latest Trend in Asia

The United Kingdom may be far ahead of the United States when it comes to greening diplomatic relations. It’s clear that a country’s carbon footprint in another’s territory makes a statement; otherwise, the U.K. wouldn’t be appointing “Regional Greening Managers” for its embassies across Asia and the rest of the world.

While embassies and UN agencies the world over are getting with the “green times,” it’s shocking that the United States is not following suit, isn’t it? (Okay, they’re trying.) Zara Arshad, newly appointed “Regional Greening Manager” (RGM) for Great Britian’s Northeast Asia embassies, tells FastCompany.com that “RGMs have been established across our Embassies worldwide to promote a low carbon, high growth program. We have Climate Change & Energy sections that work with the local government and/or organisations on raising awareness about climate change; however, our role is to focus on internal operations and make sure we are ‘walking the walk,’ as well as ‘talking the talk.’”

With no CSR or shareholder pressures, it’s clear that the UK’s wide-sweeping greening programs are a diplomatic tactic, one that should be followed by others. Walk that walk, Great Britain. We sure wish the United States was.

[Image via flickr; Zara Arshad]