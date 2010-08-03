Innovation in Large Organizations: How the UN’s Richard Ragan Doesn’t Get Stuck

Richard Ragan has served as the United Nations World Food Program Country Representative in places as wild as North Korea, Zambia, and Nepal. Forget the touchy-feely stuff about working for the United Nations; management in any large bureaucracy is tough. After four years in Nepal, Ragan is now on his way to his next post in Ethiopia and stops to talk to Fast Company about bringing innovation to work culture and, as a snowboarder of the Himalayas, what he thinks climate change holds for the future of the human species.

You manage a large UN agency for entire countries, from North Korea to Nepal to Zambia. What is your biggest management challenge?



Each place has a unique set of challenges, but without a doubt, raising resources is always the toughest part of my job. The World Food Program (WFP) has a unique funding model; it’s the only UN agency that relies entirely on voluntary contributions. If we can’t get the job done, or our approach to a problem is weak, donors won’t finance us. As difficult as this sounds, I’d say we’ve been pretty successful, though, because WFP is now the largest humanitarian agency on the planet.

How much does the local culture versus the UN culture affect your daily work? In that light, what are the major differences working in each country?



The unique thing about the UN, say versus working for a government, is the diversity. To me, this is what makes the UN special. While we (my UN colleagues) all tend to share the same basic principles, our individual approaches to problems usually vary. I believe this sort of “hot house” environment helps develop solutions that aren’t so formulaic. Sometimes, though, UN politics–in the Security Council, the General Assembly, or in a specific country–can obscure the real victories that staff around the world, often working silently in relative obscurity, achieve every day. Honestly, this is the thing that I’m most proud to be part of.