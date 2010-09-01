Diageo’s Ursus Vodka Is Flavored, Colorful, and Bossy

What has your vodka been missing? Bright colors? Fruity flavors? Specific directions? Then Ursus has it all. Created by spirits giant Diageo, Ursus ($11 for a 750 ml bottle) comes in three Slurpee-friendly flavors: blue raspberry, green apple, and fruit punch. Its label turns from white to blue when it’s chilled to the optimal temperature, showing “consumers exactly when they should be drinking it,” says an Ursus spokesperson. Yes, your vodka just got bossier. If it says “punch” on the label, best to do what it says.