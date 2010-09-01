A Weather-proof HDTV for Snow Days or Summer Nights

Chances are you won’t be watching Monday Night Football at the bottom of a swimming pool. “But you could,” says Jack McKeague, GM of Ciil Technologies, whose barbecue-friendly, weatherproof flat screens start shipping this month. The 1080p HDTV is designed to work under 5 feet of water and at temperatures ranging from — 40°F to 140°F. The key to its versatility is a thermodynamic heating and cooling system — most TVs have vents, filters, or exhaust fans — operating beneath a seamless exterior that’s impervious to dust, ice, insects, even a cupful of Stella Artois when a blown call leads to a Bears loss and ruins your “friendly” wager. An ambient light sensor adjusts brightness and contrast to minimize glare. Available in 32-, 42-, and 47-inch screens ($2,800, $3,200, and $3,750, respectively) at ciiltech.com.
