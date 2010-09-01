Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Brings Fashion to New York’s Lincoln Center

Big Idea: Create a fashion hub at New York’s Lincoln Center, which Stephanie Winston Wolkoff calls a “blank white canvas that hadn’t been filled.” “We need to incorporate fashion into every element and institution,” she says, “whether it be through designer-lecture series, photography exhibitions, or collaborative efforts between artists and designers.” Wolkoff is starting with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, which this month relocates to Lincoln Center from Bryant Park. Much as Lincoln Center has tried to diversify the audience for performing arts, the fashion-week director plans to democratize the typically insider-only event, via programs for designer-loving everyday Janes, including a Vogue consumer fashion show for 1,000 non-industry people featuring clothes that are actually available in stores.

Credentials: Remember how Emily Blunt flanked Meryl Streep’s Anna Wintour-inspired character in The Devil Wears Prada, whispering names to her at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala? Wolkoff was a real-life Wintour whisperer. She worked for 11 years as Vogue‘s director of special events, handling logistics — and, yes, all those names — for those galas at the Met.

Gala as brainteaser: Organizing the Costume Institute ball “was like a chess game. I knew every detail about every person at every single seat. I worked with other editors to decide what guest was wearing what, so they wouldn’t come in the same dresses. I made sure exes weren’t seated with exes.”

Devil Wears Prada moment: Wolkoff says that all the Vogue girls had to do menial tasks such as getting coffee and retrieving dry cleaning. Her most memorable task: “I was in London doing Unforgettable: Fashion of the Oscars,” a charity auction to raise money for AIDS research. “I was with Natasha Richardson, and I was sweeping the floor in my ball gown.”

Why she left Vogue last year: Leading up to big events such as the Costume Institute Gala, Wolkoff would run home to tuck in her three kids — now ages 8, 6, and 3 — and then sprint back to work until 2 or 3 a.m. Her most recent maternity leave lasted a week. “I resigned five times. Anna would say, ‘Stephanie, you’re not going to want to do this. Take some time. Get some rest.’ ” Wintour was right four times, but in the end, Wolkoff says, “I was really tired of trying to juggle three kids and be the perfect mom.”

The Supermom myth: Wolkoff says her experience as a working mother taught her “there’s no such thing as Supermom. I thought I could have the best of both worlds, except the guilt inside of me took over.”

The lessons of her three-month “retirement”: “I learned not to be so obsessive-compulsive about needing to finish everything that day. I realized we’re all perfectly imperfect, which was a big thing. Perfectionism, to me, was an important thing.” She also realized she needs to work: “I have ambition and drive, and I’m passionate about the fashion industry.”