Major Brands Look to Point About, Zumobi, NellyMoser to Create Apps

By Christianna McCausland1 minute Read

When big companies like NBC, Disney, and Amazon want a mobile app for one of their brands, they are increasingly turning to a new breed of developer dedicated solely to the rapidly evolving world of apps. (Smartphones! Tablets! TVs!) Their more sophisticated approach is helping large brands make hay with mobile.

