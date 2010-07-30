Where Have All the Business Heroes Gone?

My friends at the Washington Post, where I’m a member of the newspaper’s “On Leadership” panel, posed a provocative question to the group that is perfect for the times in which we live. Here’s what the editors asked: “Tony Hayward, once credited for BP’s ‘green’ turnaround, is forced to resign in disgrace. Michael Dell, the revolutionary high-tech entrepreneur, is sanctioned for misleading investors. Wall Street titans, once lionized, are now reviled. Where have all the CEO heroes gone?”

I offered the Post a (necessarily) short answer to its big question, as did a terrific collection of other panelists. I want to use this post to reckon more deeply with the question, and to offer some answers that I hope will prompt you to develop your own answers as well.

So let me start by rephrasing the question. As we try to make sense of the sorry state of American business leadership today, the real issue isn’t, Where have the corporate heroes gone? The issue is, How do we know a corporate hero when we see one?

I have spent more than 20 years–first as a young editor at Harvard Business Review, then as a cofounder and founding editor of Fast Company, and now as someone who writes books and interacts with business audiences around the world–studying organizations and leaders that are setting the idea agenda for business. I’m not looking for “heroes” per se, but for role models from which the rest of us can learn. And I’m always amazed by the fact that the companies and leaders I most admire are rarely the ones that show up on the front pages of the business section or on the covers of business magazines.

Here’s why: So much of the way so many of us think about business remains rooted in the logic of power. How big has a company become under its hard-charging CEO? How much wealth have its shareholders amassed as a result of strategic calculations made in the corner office? But as my friend and publishing-industry legend Harriet Rubin likes to say, and as I’ve written before on this blog, “Freedom is actually a bigger game than power. Power is about what you control. Freedom is about what you unleash.”

In other words, the real heroes of business are leaders who are more concerned about unleashing freedom than amassing power–about creating economic value based on the values they espouse and that their colleagues live and work by every day. Business heroes aren’t defined how many cool gadgets their companies make or how quickly their stock price appreciates. They are defined by the quality of the ideas around which they build their organizations, the depth of the humanity with which they guide their colleagues, and the humility with which they approach the truly difficult challenge of making positive change in perilous times.

So based on those criteria, who are a couple of my business heroes? I’d start with Arkadi Kuhlmann, founder and CEO of ING Direct, the Internet-based savings bank, about whom I’ve written before. Arkadi didn’t just start a company. He invented a completely different kind of bank, with no brick-and-mortar branches, no traditional checking accounts–but a genuine strategic commitment to reimagine what it means to be a bank and why you’d want to be in the banking business in the first place.