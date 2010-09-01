Greatest Hits of TED Videos

1) Jill Bolte Taylor
When the neuroscientist picks up a human brain with a spinal cord attached, the audience gasps. When she’s done talking about her stroke, they’re crying. Watch the Video >>
2) Patti Maes and Pranav Mistry
The MIT Media Lab researchers debut a spooky Minority Report — style wearable interface. Watch the Video >>
3) Ken Robinson
This highly influential talk spawned a viral 2010 follow-up and made the creativity expert a star; Robinson says he now “gets stopped in airports.” Watch the Video >>
4) Tony Robbins
Robbins high-fives Al Gore in this video. “One of the best TED moments of all time,” says TED video chief June Cohen. Watch the Video >>
5) Elizabeth Gilbert
The best-selling author bares her struggle to repeat the success of Eat, Pray, Love. Watch the Video >>
6) Dan Pink
The science proves that intrinsic motivation works better than extrinsic rewards, but your boss doesn’t understand. Pink explains how to tell her. Watch the Video >>
7) Hans Rosling
The Swedish professor dances through a spectacular animation of world development. Watch the Video >>
8) Benjamin Zander
TED hosts performances as well as talks. This blends the two, with Zander at the grand piano. Watch the Video >>
9) Barry Schwartz
In a baggy T-shirt, with glasses sliding down his nose, Schwartz gives a profound, witty discourse on why more freedom doesn’t equal more happiness. Watch the Video >>
10) V.S. Ramachandran
A brain scientist in a leather jacket tell us how “this 3-pound mass of jelly … can contemplate the meaning of infinity.” Watch the Video >>