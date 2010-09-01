Greatest Hits of TED Videos

1) Jill Bolte Taylor When the neuroscientist picks up a human brain with a spinal cord attached, the audience gasps. When she’s done talking about her stroke, they’re crying. Watch the Video >>

2) Patti Maes and Pranav Mistry

The MIT Media Lab researchers debut a spooky Minority Report — style wearable interface.

3) Ken Robinson

This highly influential talk spawned a viral 2010 follow-up and made the creativity expert a star; Robinson says he now "gets stopped in airports."

4) Tony Robbins

Robbins high-fives Al Gore in this video. "One of the best TED moments of all time," says TED video chief June Cohen.

5) Elizabeth Gilbert

The best-selling author bares her struggle to repeat the success of Eat, Pray, Love.

6) Dan Pink

The science proves that intrinsic motivation works better than extrinsic rewards, but your boss doesn't understand. Pink explains how to tell her.

7) Hans Rosling

The Swedish professor dances through a spectacular animation of world development.