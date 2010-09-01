A 31-Year Look at Mark Parker’s Nike Career

1980 Revenue $270 Million

1980

Nike goes public. B shares set at $22, close at $23.

1981

Parker moves from the R&D facility in New Hampshire to Oregon HQ as director of design concepts and engineering.

Parker designs the Odyssey, a running shoe focused on stability.

1982

Parker’s Pegasus hits the market. The line, including 2009’s Air Pegasus 26+, is still Nike’s most popular running shoe.

1986

Parker and Tinker Hatfield work on the first cross-training shoe. John McEnroe tries a prototype and wears the cross-trainer for the rest of his career.

1987

The Visible Air technology, patented in Parker’s name, debuts. More than 600,000 pairs of the Air Max alone are sold.

1988

Parker becomes VP of R&D. The first Visible Air shoe in the Michael Jordan line is released.