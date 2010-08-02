Ronald Reagan’s Son Launches @Reagan Email Alternative to Lefty Gmail, AOL, Hotmail

“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”

Ronald Reagan’s famous challenge to the Russian leader became a rallying-cry to end the Cold War. Now, decades later, Reagan’s son is taking up the torch, albeit for a more important cause: ending the left-wing’s dominance of email service providers. Launched recently, Michael Reagan’s new email service aims to whup the pants off providers such as Gmail, like the Gipper did Mondale.

“People who believe in true Reagan Conservative Values are unwittingly supporting the Obama, Pelosi, and Reid liberal agenda,” writes Reagan. “Every time you use your e-mail from companies like Google, AOL, Yahoo, Hotmail, Apple and others, you are helping liberals. These companies are, and will continue, to be huge supporters financially and with technology of those that are hurting our country. Is that where you want your money to go?”

The ace up Reagan’s sleeve isn’t some snazzy search features, in-browser chat, or cloud-based storage–none of that free crap. For only $39.95 per year, you can purchase your very own email handle @Reagan.com, and “put your name next to the name of the Greatest Conservative of all, my father Ronald Reagan,” he boasts. Unfortunately, The.Gipper, Trickle.Down.Economics, and Suck.it.Carter@Reagan.com are all taken. Blast! All proceeds from the low, unheard-of annual $40 price tag will go toward supporting conservative causes and winning back the country from Apple’s death grip.

Reagan’s primary reason for starting the service isn’t wrong (the companies listed above do overwhelmingly donate to Democrats, not Republicans), but it is hilarious that while chastising consumers for supporting these left-leaning firms, Reagan is simultaneously advertising for them. Email from @Reagan.com promises to be compatible with any Windows or Mac computer, accessible online through Microsoft Outlook, and available on-the-go with the iPhone.

However, Reagan manages to avoid using Google and YouTube, wisely uploading his website’s welcome video to PopModal, “the conservative alternative to YouTube.”