Adidas’ miCoach Personal Trainer iPhone App Is a Freeware Nike+ Rival

When Nike teamed with Apple several years ago for a fitness device that measures and records your pace and distance while running, it changed the workout world. Called Nike+, the small sensor

could fit in your shoe, and sync with an iPod or iPhone to track your jogging data. It retailed for $29. Adidas has been running a distant second ever since, but is beginning to catch up with a a free miCoach app being introduced today.

In January, the German-based sports company premiered its $140 miCoach Pacer, an iPod-connected pedometer, heart rate monitor, calorie counter, and real-time coaching device. Now Adidas is foregoing hardware for software, tracking for coaching, and giving it away the new technology in the iTunes and BlackBerry stores for free starting today.

The Adidas miCoach app turns your smartphone into a personal trainer, without any supplemental devices. Rather than simply collect data, the

free app provides workouts and conditioning pegged to specific sports, including tennis, soccer, and football, among others. “Everyone needs a coach,” says

Andy Graham, director of miCoach mobile, who gave Fast Company a demo last week. “You really need someone running alongside you.”