So Many Machines For Education–So Little Money Or Time

All the new tablets are an opportunity and a nail-biter for schools: Do you go with the oh-so-sleek iPad? The enigmatic Google Chromebook? Amazon’s Kindle Fire? Another Android-based tablet? All of the major players realize that they are selling more than just the fancy hardware in this technology tornado. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos emphasized that Amazon thinks of [Kindle Fire] as providing a service. Google execs actually admit that they hope their hardware “disappears.”

Apple has been pouring its heart into promoting iPads in school (as about 10,000 digitally happy TFA’ers can attest). Apple executives like dropping the fact that more than 600 K-12 school districts have launched iPad programs–with two-thirds of them beginning since July. That’s one small number for the U.S. (when measured as a percent of the 15,000 or so school districts)–and one big number for Apple.

Google debuted the Chromebook about a year after iPad. In spite of its brawny web strength, Google lacks the advertising pizzazz with which Apple swaddles its newborns. Those factors likely add to Google executives’ reluctance to report on how many schools have adopted Chromebooks. (Google does chronicle three schools’ experience in using Chromebooks here.) Jaime Casap, a Google senior education evangelist, told EdSurge that Google is focused on “what’s the best device to get to that place in education where you want to be.”

Here are some thoughts on how those two devices stack up on those issues:

COST: A Chromebook costs an educator $20 (Wi-Fi) or $23 (Wi-Fi+3G) per month per device for three years. That fee covers hardware, a warranty, the management system, and continuous support. Maximum outlay: $830 over three years, at which point, the educator owns the machine. By contrast, Auburn, Maine, just spent $475 per tablet to launch its iPad pilot program.

SUPPORT: Google has milked all the benefits of cloud computing for Chromebooks. A web-based administration panel makes setup and updating easy. A teacher can push out homepages and web apps or manage domain-specific logins to anything from 30 to 3,000 Chromebooks with about the same effort. Automatic updates every six weeks mean Chromebooks “get better over time,” says Google’s Adam Naor, who works in the Chromebook division. Apple iPads take can take about 10 to 15 minutes to update, though school IT administrators can do this in groups.

HARDWARE: Chromebooks are slender but iPads still pack a “cool” factor. Even so, Chromebooks’ eight-second boot-up time and 8.5-hours of battery life are real pleasures. Both Chromebooks and iPads come with built-in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi-3G support.