Jamba Juice to McDonald’s: You Selling Smoothies is Just as Crazy as Us Blending Cheeseburgers

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

It’s almost too easy to make fun of Jamba Juice, what with
the overpriced drinks, allegedly ripped-off ad campaign, and–no, this isn’t a
joke–recently launched clothing line, featuring neon-green hoodies emblazoned
with the phrase “official taste taster.” That said, it’s truly refreshing (ha)
to see the smoothie titan finally start dishing it out.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s made a play for Jamba’s market share by launching a line of “real fruit” smoothies. (They’re actually made from purees.) Rightfully rattled, the San Francisco-based company has responded by launching a new drink called the Cheeseburger Chill, described in a press release as “beefy, smothered in cheese, loaded with your favorite condiments and blended to creamy perfection.” There’s even a commercial to whet our appetites:

We know what you’re thinking: This sounds insane. And that’s the whole point. The stunt is a fake-out, engineered to suggest that a burger joint getting into the smoothie business is just as ridiculous as a smoothie joint blending up cheeseburgers.

Coming from Jamba Juice, the logic is dubious. This is, after all, the same company that’s trying to broaden its business by selling pint-sized pizzas and oatmeal, which is no less far-fetched than McDonald’s dabbling in smoothies.

But we’ll give credit where credit is due. The spoof-commercial is pretty funny, and offering viewers a $1 off Jamba Juice coupon for having to endure a full minute of “stomach clenching video” is a nice touch. Plus, we’ve heard those McDonald’s smoothies are kind of nasty.

