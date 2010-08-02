“Heroes” Creator Tim Kring Looks to the Future

“Heroes had an underlying message about inter-connectivity and global consciousness,” show creator and writer Tim Kring tells FastCompany.com. “I think we used the phrase ‘we are all connected’ at least 100 times in the first season alone. It’s a message I’m very interested in putting out in the world.”

And so his “we are all connected” refrain echoes, too, beyond the small screen. Heroes, for example, didn’t just exist on NBC. Off the TV screen was Heroes Evolutions, a digital extension that enabled fans to explore the show’s mythology. It also existed in magazines, games, mobile webisodes, and interactive Web sites. Viewers could read graphic novels and e-comics, use wireless iTV interactivity, and check out more original content online. In other words, Heroes used “transmedia.”

“Transmedia,” Kring says, is a “fancy word for a simple concept: telling stories across multiple platforms.” Aware that in today’s digital age we’re constantly connected through various platforms (“I would venture to say that we’re almost never offline,” he says), Kring believes one-channel storytelling has become archaic. Shows should no longer be designed around a platform; instead, platforms ought to be designed around a show. “You have to take the concept and put it at the center of the paradigm,” he says. “You have to say: This is an idea. Part of it can live on television, but part of it isn’t designed to be a television show. It might be designed for a mobile device, say, taking advantage of a GPS-enabled application.”

In order for the television industry to survive, “you have to use every part of the buffalo–there is no wasted story,” Kring says. “If you’re going into a studio or a network to pitch a TV show, and you haven’t thought at all about how it’s going to live anywhere else, on any other platform,” he explains, “you’re really missing the boat. I totally believe [transmedia] is where we’re heading.”

Clearly, consumers are connecting more than ever through multiple platforms, but is that enough to justify transmedia becoming the norm? Studies have shown, for example, that Internet usage still significantly trails television consumption. And we’ve seen the dreadful results when, say, Twitter gets in the way of the action on a popular show. Is it still too early for networks to unhinge television as the central platform of consumption?

Not according to Kring, who explains that he always begins his creative process now by asking: How else will this be consumed? “When I came to Hollywood as a writer, I thought storytelling was a flat, one-way street,” Kring recalls. “You produce an episode and three months later people actually see it.”

“Clearly that changed when the audience started to leave traditional television in favor of the Internet and gaming and mobile content. With Heroes, we said, let’s fish where the fish are,” he says. “Lo and behold, I became addicted to storytelling in a three-dimensional way.”