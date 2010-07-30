Naked Hipster CEO, Barely Legal Models Not Needed at Ethical Fashion Source Expo

Sometimes being small is good. And in the case of London’s Izzy Lane , an innovative sustainable clothing line sourcing its fabrics directly from its very own sheep farm in the U.K., being small allows the company to stay true to its core value of authenticity. While companies like American Apparel are similar in that they bear the “Made in Downtown LA” stamp and pride themselves on the “sweatshop-free” thing, American Apparel has had its fair share of corporate challenges as of late ( rumors about naked staff meetings and the resignation of AA’s accounting firm), and let’s hope that Izzy Lane stays wholesome enough on its farm to never go there. Ever.

Speaking of naked farms, the whole U.K. farm thing came about when Izzy Lane founder Isobel Davies stumbled across a Mr. Ernest Ayre and found that after his parents passed away, he could no longer look after the farm. With five sheep of her own in hand, Davies pleaded with the shepherd to stay put and help her get her company off the ground, which he did, and he has stayed put ever since.

So where will you be seeing Izzy Lane and why are they important to pay attention to right now in the rather large sea of eco-washed clothing lines? Well, the Ethical Fashion Forum just announced that Izzy Lane will be one of the suppliers present at the Ethical Fashion Source Expo later this year. The expo will be held on October 6th and claims it is the “world’s only annual industry trade show for suppliers of ethical and fair trade fabrics, components, and manufacture to the fashion industry.” Clothing is not optional.