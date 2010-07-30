When Is a Board a Board? When Is It Not a Board?

What we commonly refer to as a nonprofit “board” is the governing board of a nonprofit corporation. This board is charged by law with the oversight of the nonprofit organization. Board members have a fiduciary duty and risk legal liability if they fail in their duties of care, loyalty, and obedience. The legal organization and responsibility is what makes a “board” a “board.” Only the governing board has decision-making authority related to organizational strategy, budget, and the hiring of the CEO.

A board is not a board when the nonprofit organization forms another body of people who are passionate about supporting the mission by providing business counsel and various means of service, and potentially giving and raising money. These non-governing boards are often referred to as Friends Boards, Advisory Boards, or Associate Boards; they can provide extraordinary value to nonprofits in serving regional, national, and global communities.

What this means for you is that there are a plethora of opportunities for business people of all stages–from corporate CEOs to young professionals–to engage in productive roles to advance meaningful causes.

You can contribute your expertise in a variety of ways, not just by serving on boards where you have to monitor budgets, oversee audits, and so on. Here are three examples:

1. City Year, like most national nonprofits, has only one governing board at the national level. Then there is an Advisory Board for each of its U.S. cities (20). In New York City, not only does the organization have an Advisory Board, but they also have a robust Associate Board. Itai Dinour, City Year NY‘s executive director explained the distinction to me as follows: “Our Advisory Board is comprised of local community, civic, corporate leaders who provide strategic guidance, oversee the local leadership, and connect the organization to resources. Our Associate Board is our next generation of this board where we hope to groom future Advisory Board members and help expand City Year’s reach into untapped networks/circles.”

Diana Koshel, Chair of City Year NY’s Associate Board, and Senior Business Advisor, Clifford Chance U.S. LLP, explained to me the value of Associate Boards as follows: “They can help further brand awareness by having members act as ambassadors for the organization. Participation on Associate Boards may also create lasting ties to the organization making it likely that board members will continue to promote the organization and provide long-term financial support as they advance in their careers.”

2. East River Development Alliance (ERDA), where I am honored to serve on the board, decided to form a “Friends of ERDA Board” as we approach our seventh year as an organization. With the help of BoardServeNYC, we recruited an outstanding leader, Grace Lee, senior equity analyst with Mutual of America Capital Management, to chair and build the organization’s new Friends Board. “I’ve wanted to get involved in education and economic development issues in a more meaningful way, and was looking for the right opportunity. I was very impressed with the comprehensive approach that ERDA was taking in addressing these issues in public housing and low-income neighborhoods. ERDA is clearly at a point where they’ve done tremendous work, and are now ready to scale further; this seemed like a terrific time to join their efforts. The Friends Board to help ERDA grow and have an even greater impact.”

3. The Global Fund for Women (GFW) promotes women’s economic security, health, education, and leadership. Shalini Nataraj, Vice President of Programs, described for me their organization’s Global Advisory Council. It comprises 148 formal advisors in five regions who give input to the GFW staff to help them vet 2,000 grant proposals annually. Advisors, who have regional and sector specific expertise, provide GFW with an understanding of the local context, perspective regarding the suitability of the grant applicant’s approach in the particular region, the relevance of the applicant’s work, and the caliber and credibility of the program leadership in their communities.

Daniel Lee, Executive Director, Levi Strauss Foundation is a member of the Asia Oceania Advisory Panel for GFW. He first joined in 2003, when he was the Senior Program Manager for Asia Pacific and Africa at the Levi Strauss Foundation. He told me that “GFW convened this panel–more than 25 members–in Xian, China to seek feedback on the strategic direction and regional plans of the organization. Advisory Panel members provided invaluable insight and guidance about the key issues of the day facing women’s organizations in diverse contexts such as Nepal, Afghanistan, Mongolia, and Taiwan. The discussion brought home the reality that issues such as gender-based violence and reproductive and sexual health are truly global, and that women are key players in vibrant human rights movements everywhere.”

Benefits to you for participating on these boards:

Develop your leadership and professional skills.

Learn about regional, national, or global issues that are relevant to economic development–issues such as health care, education, human rights, poverty alleviation, and environmental preservation.

Have an impact in helping people and strengthening your community.

Engage with people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, including business people and experts in other fields.

Become a more qualified job candidate.

Benefits to the nonprofit that engages you on a board:

Gain the time and expertise of highly qualified people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

Generate new sources of financial contributions.

Develop new ambassadors–for the short term and the long term.

Build new networks of support.

Establish new pipelines of future board members and leaders.

Benefits to companies that encourage and support employees who participate: