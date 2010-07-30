City of Bangkok: Social Unrest, Poverty, Dazzling Nightlife

Bangkok is one hell of a place. On any given day you’ll find street riots (which occasionally result in scary violence), crushing poverty, side-road critters for dinner, high-end hotels, chic restaurants, a thriving film and arts community and last, but not least, a progressive design scene. But it’s still rather surprising that readers of Travel + Leisure named Bangkok the top city in this year’s poll, given that the city was just on the brink of civil war. The selection makes us wonder: what criteria do we use to evaluate our own modern cities and urban lives? If Bangkok can win the international competition, can economically-depressed Detroit or hurricane-ravaged New Orleans also top the American cities list?

Despite its deep pockets of poverty and strife, Bangkok offers well-designed neighborhoods and attractions that blind vistors to the darker realities of the city. Here are a few of them.

Playground!

Playground! is both a niche mall for the design-partial and penthouse store atop the mall that displays progressive industrial designs from Thailand’s best firms. Think of it as a Thai version of Design Within Reach. Along with some of the city’s best food and clothing shops, the mall has a distinctive theme of play, as made clear by the colorful bean bag chairs on every floor.

J Avenue

J Avenue is a dedicated design and arts district, with tenants ranging from the Apple Store to the KPN Music Academy. This is also where the city’s artsy folk come to mingle with one another and their supermodel friends. A neighborhood like this is one of the first steps toward becoming a “top city.”