DoSomething Winner Returns to Save His Stricken Hometown

DoSomething , headed by Fast Company columnist Nancy Lublin, has recognized five young social entrepreneurs with $10,000 grants–and one with a prize of $100,000. Fast Company will profile one of these enterprising youth each day this week. Click here to read the other winners’ stories.

Getting into the Peace Corps is no small matter. The application

process is arduous, and has become more competitive. In the fall of

2008, the Peace Corps said yes to Ohio native and recent Haverford

College graduate Mark Rembert. Then 23, the activist and

economic-development major was looking forward to traveling to

Ecuador, where he would pursue field work helping rural villages with

asset-development. But news from his native Ohio sent him in a totally

different direction. That November, Rembert read that DHL, the largest

employer in his hometown of Wilmington, in rural Clinton County, was

shutting down. An estimated 8,200 residents in Clinton County would

soon lose their jobs.

Instead of flying to Ecuador, Rembert went home. “When your community

has 18% unemployment, its hard to justify going to [Latin America] to

help out,” Rembert says. In Wilmington, he found Taylor Stuckert,

another would-be Peace Corps recruit, and together, they started

Energize Clinton County (ECC), a not-for-profit devoted to creating

green jobs, investing in sustainable energy, and marketing local

industries and businesses. His initiative earned him a $10,000 DoSomething award, money that he says will be plowed back into the

community.

With ECC, Rembert and Stuckert are doing the same thing they would

have in the Peace Corps: They have helped a rural community take

advantage of resources it already had. Though Clinton County had been

buoyed for years by the massive DHL facility, Rembert saw that his

region had many other strengths it had previously ignored, including a

charming downtown, an abundance of farmland, and the benefit of Ohio’s

tax incentives for green businesses.

Forming a group of town leaders charged with understanding the red

tape for green industries, ECC designated Wilmington a Green

Enterprise Zone, the first of its kind in the nation. The move–part

marketing strategy and part zoning ordinance–has helped Wilmington

secure Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grants from the

federal government’s Recovery and Reinvestment Act. These in turn have

served to attract private capital from solar energy companies in his

small town. Part of Rembert’s job is simply to understand how

Wilmington’s utilities work, to make the job easier for investors, he

says: “We spend a lot of time working with utilities, so that when

[solar] companies come to town we can tell them where to go.”

Recently, ECC’s efforts landed Clinton County a Purchase Power

Agreement with Gaia Energy USA to install solar panels on the county

jail. Gaia will provide more than $300,000 in capital investment to

install 65 kilowatts of panels. Once installed, the panels could help

the county save more than $25,000 a year on energy costs.

Meanwhile a project is being seriously explored to make poetic use of the abandoned DHL

facility by installing solar farms on its roofs, while another will use

farmland in the county for utility scale solar fields. If successful, the

latter would count as one of the largest solar power sources east of the

Mississippi.

To spur green-job creation through construction, ECC has also focused

on retrofitting buildings. The organization solicited help from a

professor at nearby Dayton University to supply line-by-line energy

audits on town buildings. The service is key to helping businesses and

public works invest in retrofitting, which saves money and creates

construction jobs. “Since you can’t see energy and you can’t see the

money leaving your building, it’s really difficult to convince people

to invest [in retrofitting],” Rembert says. “When we’re armed with

data, it has a huge impact.”