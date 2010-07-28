Foursquare’s Business Chief on Revenue Plans, Google AdWords, and Why Marketers Shouldn’t Delay on Geo-location

“We could imagine something akin to a Google AdWords-like model, where

merchants can have featured placement based on latitude and longitude,

time of the day, or day of the week,” says Tristan Walker, head of

business development for Foursquare. “We’re still exploring, and

encouraging all retailers to get on our platform and help us find the

product that we could actually charge for.”

I spoke with Walker yesterday following the release of a report on location-based apps by Forrester Research.

The study found that just 4% of online adults in the U.S. have ever

used services like Foursquare and Gowalla, and that 84% of respondents

were not even familiar with geo-location apps. Forrester recommends that

major marketers should hold off on “check-in” services until they

become more popular.

Walker disagrees. “It may be a fair comment on how there needs to be

more education around what geo-location can mean in general,” he says.

“But here’s an opportunity for marketers to lead–to take a burgeoning

space and do some really exciting things with it.” And Walker points out

that Foursquare is growing, too. More than 2.3 million users now

check-in roughly 1 million times per day, and a “pretty high percentage”

of users check-in more than once per week, despite Forrester’s

conclusion that only 1% update that often. Moreover, while the report

claimed 80% of location-based service users were male, Walker said

Foursquare’s male-female ratio was approaching 60-40, and moving

“closer and closer toward parity.”

But numbers aren’t the only thing that should appeal to marketers. “I

don’t think we need huge scale to be successful. It’s not only about

reach, it’s about engagement. Foursquare allows consumers to build an

even deeper affinity for brands,” says Walker, citing successful

Foursquare partnerships with Bravo and Starbucks. “Services like Twitter

and Facebook have shown that brands can engage with consumers in really

interesting ways online, and Foursquare is well poised to take all that

engagement offline, providing brands with tools to lead their consumers to do things, as opposed to just suggest.”

Walker isn’t shy about Foursquare’s lack of a comprehensive plan for

revenue, and he shouldn’t be. Most start-ups out there are trying to

figure out how to make money in social media, even as the market’s

popularity soars (see: Twitter). “We’re focused right now on making the

experience better,” he says. “How can we charge for that? We don’t

know.”

Ideas for revenue streams are so far “pie-in-the-sky,” according to

Walker, but that doesn’t mean Foursquare isn’t working toward a

financially-viable future. The service already charges for

sponsored-badge integrations, and in addition to a potential Google

AdWords-like service, Walker foresees a time when the New York-based

start-up might “charge for really robust analytics that haven’t been

served before.” “We’re hoping to offer retailers tools to aid consumer

retention and acquisition,” he explains. “So, telling them a little more

about their loyal customers–that is, who checks in, when, where, how

soon, how often, where they go before, where they go after. And on the

acquisition side, geo-tag specials that can entice new consumers.”