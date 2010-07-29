Who Spewed It: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Edition

Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos is many things: Successful, certainly, and enigmatic for sure. He’s also responsible for some fabulous sound-bite-like quotes. (And he’s not the only one on Amazon’s executive team who can be a little over-enthusiastic: Amazon’s Steve Kassel has been telling the media that by next year, “we will sell more Kindle books than paperback books.”)

Do you know Bezos well enough to work out which of these quotes are his and which are from another CEO?

On e-reader technology:

“Rapid screen updates required for animation create eyestrain.” “E-readers will outsell iPads. It’s got a backlit screen, and it’s too expensive to give one to everyone in your house.”

Amusingly, Jeff’s quote is the first one–and it reveals he’s not looked into the science of the matter much. Quote two is by E-ink’s CEO, Russ Wilcox. His business may be bound to Amazon’s success, but maybe he should read the iPad sales figures?

On advertising:

“The next big wave in advertising is the mobile internet.” “We don’t make money when we sell things; we make money when we help people make purchase decisions.”

No prizes here: Bezos’ is behind the second quote, made when defending the unusual choice to let negative reviews stay on Amazon.com. Google’s Eric Schmidt is responsible for the first one, and it highlights how differently both companies treat (and exploit) advertising.

On the future of publishing: