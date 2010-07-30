Jeannie Cho Lee Is the Asian Wine Market’s Own Julia Child

The wine and Asian food pairings Jeannie Cho Lee dreams up are about as diverse as her background: Master of Wine from the Institute of Masters of Wine in London and a Master of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Born in Seoul, raised in the U.S., and now residing in Hong Kong where she’s raising four children, Lee is the first Asian Master of Wine, and at the heart of the explosion of the Asian wine market. (Christie’s recently announced that the prominent Korean business house, SK Networks, will be auctioning off over 100 cases of premiere wines in Hong Kong next month.) Her work is, in many ways, an exercise in targeted messaging — that is, how to present her fusion sense of wine culture to an Asian audience that has its own customs and rituals and yet is less familiar with what she was exposed to growing up in the West.

It’s entrepreneurs like her that gnaw at your brain when you’re questioning whether to pursue your ultimate dream or not. I mean, really, switching from public policy to fancy food and wine? We’ve all been at that point, the crossroads between practicality and creativity, and thanks to Lee we’ve got one more success model to look up to. And oh yeah, we get to enjoy her awesome recipe, wine, and restaurant suggestions as well. (Take a look at her blog for more on that). Without further ado, FastCompany.com presents to you Master Lee and the inside scoop on how she carved out a niche market for herself in crowded Hong Kong.

What was the Asian wine market like when you first started out?

This

was early 1994, when I arrived in Hong Kong to work in the publishing

industry. It was quite dismal in Hong Kong as well as in Korea/Seoul

where I travelled to quite often. Hong Kong only had Remy wine shops

with very little competition. The beer selection in the supermarkets

during those days were bigger than the wine sections. I also remember my

first trip to Shanghai and Beijing in 1994 and in these cities, wine

was not available except in the hotels which were frequented by tourists

and business people. It is a very different scene now.

How did

you make the choice to switch from public policy to wine and food?

I

interned at the Korean Embassy in Washington DC and briefly at the

United Nations. I had a

sense of what my life would be like if I had pursued a career in public

policy and I felt that working in something closer to my heart

(writing, food, wine, travel) was better suited for my personality.