Hackapalooza: ATM Spews Cash, Android App Swipes User Data, Digital Game Badges Battle

News from this year’s Black Hat conference is already hitting the wires, but here are a few extra gems for you, all about hacking ATMs and how Apple’s closed-door App Store now seems a really neat idea after a malicious Android app has struck.

Cash Waterfall

The efforts of a researcher dubbed Barnaby Jack to demonstrate an ATM hack deserves particular attention, since Jack actually “performed” the hack live on stage at Black Hat, on two different ATM types, no less. It was actually due to be performed last year, but it’s such a contentious issue that an ATM manufacturer objected enough to raise the matter with Jack’s then-employer. This year, working for a different firm, he was free to show exactly how easy the hack was.

And it’s shockingly easy, it would seem: No theatrics with stolen fork-lift trucks or backhoes to snatch ATMs out of glass store frontages are needed. All you do is bust into the ATM’s chassis with a low-security universal key, locate the USB port that’s typically used to service the machine, and shove in a USB data key loaded with the rootkit hacking code on it, and watch the money spew forth. Obviously the magical hacking trickery is in the details of this code, but the hack works on Windows CE-based hardware, so there must be millions of snippets of sample code strewn around the darker corners of the Internet, thanks to Windows’ long history of use.

Apparently Windows CE machines on ARM or XScale chipsets are vulnerable, and once in the hacker can do pretty much anything (the ATM’s core is just a PC after all) like showing movies or, in Jack’s case, scrolling the word “Jackpot!” as the device throws money out.

How can ATM makers react? By slapping damn big locks on the metal chassis for a start. The particular makers affected by Jack’s hack are probably already secure, since in the best habits of a community-minded hacker he alerted them to the details before demonstrating how.