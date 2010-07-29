Enterprise Adds Electric Vehicle Rentals, WeCar Sharing, Massive Tree Planting

Next time you stop by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, your vehicle rental may be electric and by the hour. These and other wide-sweeping company changes were announced earlier this week as part of a company overhaul.

Another new feature is car-sharing, similar to what is already offered by Hertz Connect and pioneer Zipcar:

“WeCar car-sharing technology–complemented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s extensive local car rental network–provides an environmentally friendly transportation solution, whether it is for an hour, a day, a weekend or longer. Totally automated and membership-based, WeCar serves local businesses, universities, and government offices looking to enhance their fleet management operations and sustainability initiatives.”

And if that’s not enough, the company planted 5 million trees this year. And they’ll plant another 45 million in the next 50 years! Look out, Zipcar: As crunchy as you are, have you planted 5 million trees yet?