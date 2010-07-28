Does Digital Communication Foster More Ethical Business Behavior?

I’ve been accused in the past of being an optimist. Perhaps I’m about to add fuel to that fire with this proclamation: I believe that social media makes corporate America more ethical.

Now, while I believe a healthy dose of optimism does us all some good, I by no means consider myself utopian. “Web 2.0” excitement about social connectivity too often emphasizes benefits of these technologies–how they enable autonomy and create a more level playing field–in ways that make it seem as if there’s some inherent “good” in these technologies themselves. However, such proclamations run the risk of glossing over concerning issues: debates about business models built on the labor of the audience without offering sufficient rights/benefits to those users; these spaces becoming a new outlet for spam, schemes, identity theft, or for the spread of vicious rumors or private information; child safety concerns; and both continued gaps in who has access to the Internet and who has the support, the tools, the understanding, and/or the social environment to participate equally in these virtual spaces. Utopianism glosses over these issues, to be sure.

Meanwhile, there is equal danger in glossing over the many benefits and social potentials of these technologies because of these challenges. Which brings me back to where I started: I believe that social media makes corporate America more ethical.

My optimism hasn’t blinded me to the point that I think there’s hope for reforming the personal scruples of boardrooms across the world. I believe that the corporate world will continue to be filled by a spectrum of professional ethics on an individual level, and our business schools (and, I would argue, all institutes for professional training) should include discussions of ethics as a core component of their training. But I believe there are inherent safeguards against poor business ethics built into the ways in which human beings have adapted Internet communication platforms.

While many–including me–have lamented the deterioration of journalism, we’ve seen that the collective intelligence of an online community can often uncover glaring issues that teams of journalists could only uncover with massive capital and months of investigation, if at all. It’s a shame that publications can’t afford the Woodward-and-Bernstein dream teams of years past, and we need to find new ways to ensure that pivotal role of professional journalism remains intact.

In the meantime, we can see the many ways communities have come together to uncover irresponsible corporate or political behavior: astroturfing marketing campaigns that purport to be from unaffiliated individuals but, in reality, turn out to be a front for the company; communities who bring their knowledge together to dispel political rumors through research; and audience research to fact-check the statements of public figures and corporate spokespeople on a daily basis. These sorts of behaviors have prompted journalists like Dan Gillmor to celebrate the fact that his readers are smarter than he is, to embrace collective intelligence as a way to make journalism “better.”

When I think about this issue, I’m reminded of the deep sense of ethical behavior one of the most principled newspaper publishers who lived, Barry Bingham, Jr., demonstrated. Bingham would publish his own traffic violations visibly in his papers, in hopes of deterring any potential accusations that he’d ever use his press to attack others while covering up his mistakes. As Bingham looked upon the many changes digital journalism has brought about, I hope he took comfort in the fact that these social platforms create an environment that put more emphasis on deterring unethical behavior than ever before.