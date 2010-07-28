What are the New SuperAngels Looking For?

We all know the venture capital industry has been disrupted, but from the outside it is difficult to see how this will effect startups.

Here’s a real panel of experts talking about how that disruption works for both the entrepreneur and the investor. I was privileged to hear them at this year’s Summit at Stanford.

The host: Sam Angus, Partner, Fenwick & West

Jeff Clavier, Founder, SoftTech VC

Aydin Senkut, Founder & President, Felicis Ventures

Allen Morgan, Partner, Mayfield Fund

Patrick Chung, Partner, NEA

Howard Morgan, Partner, First Round Capital

These speakers all agree that there have been two fundamental changes, one on each side of the startup equation. On the entrepreneur side, it takes much less capital to get a company off the ground, especially if it’s a software company. Between cloud services, distributed teams, and new programming tools, many infrastructure costs approach zero.

On the investor’s side, the traditional big time IPO exit has gone away. Instead, exits are prolific in the $15 million to $25 million dollar range, where larger companies prefer to acquire startups earlier rather than pay a premium.

That makes it more difficult for a VC with a billion dollar fund to invest a significant sum and expect to get the customary 10x return. rather, the 10x return goes to the angel, who can invest a million bucks and feel thrilled with a $15 million acquisition of one of his portfolio companies. As an angel, I invested in a company that was acquired last year for $40 million and I was so ecstatic I didn’t even measure the multiple of the return. I had not invested enough money to be concerned with math; I was just happy to have the cash.

And that’s why the SuperAngels are taking over the world. SuperAngels, indeed any angels, primarily on investing their own money and have deep domain expertise, which allows them to help their companies by getting involved.

A good venture capital firm invests other people’s money, also with deep domain expertise. Where an angel does fewer deals and gets more deeply involved, a VC firm does many deals and has multiple partners and areas of expertise.