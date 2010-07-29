Peace Dividend Trust Finds New Business Frontiers … in Afghanistan

Scott Gilmore started the Peace Dividend Trust and the Peace Dividend Marketplace as a way to cut out middle men in the international aid industry and to connect local suppliers with international buyers. As business and international aid continue to dance and intermingle, a subject covered extensively by the likes of AidWatch and NextBillion.net, Gilmore has squeezed unprecedented potential out of what some might consider one of the the least likely trade nations on the planet: Afghanistan. He talked to FastCompany.com about the Peace Dividend Trust and Marketplace and why his approach isn’t as absurd as some might think.

What is the Peace Dividend Trust and the Peace Dividend Marketplace?

PDT is a charity founded by a group of aid workers, diplomats, entrepreneurs and peacekeepers who were frustrated at how the strategic impact of aid was being severely hampered by the inefficiencies of the nuts and bolts of missions (like procurement, planning, HR, etc). PDT’s mission is to rethink and change the way aid and peacekeeping is delivered. We do this by finding, testing, and implementing new operational ideas for improving aid. Some have described us as a do tank or an “aid lab.” Currently we are 150 people working in six countries with HQ in NYC.

The Peace Dividend Marketplace is a unique project that we originally piloted in Afghanistan but which is now in Haiti, Timor, and soon Liberia. We launched it to address the problem that on average only 5-25% of aid budgets actually enter the local economy. The rest is spent on flying in goods or hiring international staff. The project creates a path of least resistance between international procurement officers and local vendors by delivering 5 services:

Training local entrepreneurs on how to find and bid on international contracts

Translating and distributing international tenders locally

Maintaining an online database of local entrepreneurs who we have personally verified

Matchmaking large scale international procurement needs (like bottled water for a big UN mission) to local vendors

Advocating for the concept of buying local with our “Buy Local – Build Afghanistan (or Timor or Haiti) campaigns

Results to date have been extraordinary. In Afghanistan we have redirected over $485m of new spending into the local economy, money that otherwise would have been spent in Dubai or Europe. As a result, we were awarded the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship this year, which came with a $750k prize.

How did you get involved in Afghanistan?

After helping the UN to measure the local economic impact of all its aid missions, senior UN staff in Kabul asked us in 2006 to help them find ways to find and use Afghan entrepreneurs. This idea was soon embraced by the U.S. government in their Afghan First policies and later by other donors, too.

I, personally, first became involved in 2002 as a Canadian diplomat who was responsible for Canada’s South Asian interests and oversaw the team that opened our first embassy there in 2003.