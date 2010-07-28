iFive: Gulf Oil Dissipating, Vedanta Dismisses Amnesty Report, New Kindle Imminent, Facebook Movie Script, Kindergarten Tops

While you were sleeping, innovation was stepping into the canteen, piling a plate of vegetarian pasta and dessert of Black Forest Gateau onto its tray and then deciding to swap nourishment for a spot of secretary and the boss role-playing with Kanye.

1. Some good news in the Gulf: The oil on the surface of the water seems to be dissipating more quickly than anticipated, although there’s no clue as to what’s happening beneath the waves. Meanwhile, Tony Hayward will not be appearing before the Senate on Thursday, citing work as the reason. Memo to committee member Robert Menendez: Don’t get your knickers in a twist–Hayward is out, BP is sending someone else in his place, what’s not to like? As the business editors weigh in with their opinions on what BP needs to do next, it looks like the British taxpayer will bear the brunt of BP’s loss.

2. Vedanta, the mining firm accused of smashing up an Indian tribe’s magic mountain, is having its AGM in London today. Ahead of the pow-wow, where protesters will be dressing up a la Na’avi in order to, erm, protest, the firm has firmly rejected Amnesty International’s claims of environmental damage and human rights abuses.

3. Is this the clearest sign that Amazon is about to bring out a new Kindle? The e-reader is temporarily out of stock on the Amazon website, prompting SlashGear to predict the advent of a slimmer, anaerobically fueled model. (One of these facts may not be true.) And the first member of the Kindle Million Club–that’s authors who have sold a million e-copies of their book on Amazon–is Stieg Larsson, whose The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo has passed the seven-figure mark. If you haven’t read it yet, it’s a slow starter: Canter through the first 171 pages and then settle down for a more leisurely read.

4. GigaOm has seen a leaked portion of upcoming Facebook movie The Social Network, and it doesn’t look like it’s a PR triumph for Mark Zuckerberg. The Web magnate is portrayed as “vindictive and naive.” Still, when you can get Kanye to rap in your work canteen on a Tuesday afternoon, does it really matter? And the Wall Street Journal reports that Google is making another foray into the social networking scene–and this time it’s got game. Games, sorry.