Rainn Wilson and “I’m With Coco’s” Aviv Hadar Sue Each Other Over Soul Ownership

Rainn Wilson, perhaps best known as Dwight Schrute on The Office, just filed a counterclaim against Think Brilliant, a Web design startup founded by Aviv Hadar. We’ve profiled Hadar in the past–he was the one who created (and subsequently made lots of money from) the “I’m With Coco” logo–and in that profile, we quoted none other than Rainn Wilson. Only two months ago, Wilson was singing Hadar’s praises, calling him a “visionary.” What went so wrong in these past few weeks?

Only Hadar was

willing to speak at all–Wilson’s publicist responded with a quick “no

comment.” Hadar, though he couldn’t go into many specifics, says that

he and Think Brilliant fully deny Wilson’s take on alleged hacking

and an exclusivity agreement.

On July 9th, Think Brilliant filed a lawsuit against Wilson and Wilson’s part-silly, part-serious “metaphysical social network,” SoulPancake. Think Brilliant was hired by SoulPancake to create not just a site but a community, which they did. The problem isn’t with SoulPancake–it’s the financial side of things.

In the original claim (which you can read here in PDF form), Think Brilliant alleges that it was promised, both orally and via email, an 18% stake in the SoulPancake site, plus an additional 3% in the company, SoulPancake LLC. Those papers, says Think Brilliant, simply never arrived. In addition, Think Brilliant says Wilson himself sent several defamatory emails to the company after the relationship began to go sour.

It gets worse, however. Think Brilliant also alleges that a SoulPancake employee engaged in the following misbehaviors: