Knocking Down Barriers With the Power of Performance

DoSomething , headed by Fast Company columnist Nancy Lublin, has recognized five young social entrepreneurs with $10,000 grants–and one with a prize of $100,000. Fast Company will profile one of these enterprising youth each day this week.

“Kelsey is brave,” a 9-year-old Micaela Connery wrote about her friend and cousin. Born three months apart, Micaela and Kelsey grew up together, and though Kelsey lost the ability to walk and talk when she was three, Micaela adored her. As she got older, however, Micaela realized that kids like Kelsey were not always included in extracurricular activities. She decided to change that.

When she was not cast in her high school’s musical her sophomore year — a catastrophe for any self-proclaimed theater geek (Glee, anyone?) — Connery decided to use her extra time to start Unified Theater, a student-led drama club for individuals of all abilities, both disabled and not. Today, what started as 20 kids performing in her high school’s choir room has blossomed into a full-fledged 501c3 not-for-profit that has worked with hundreds of kids in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Connery, now 23, took home a $10,000 DoSomething award last week for her work with the organization.

There are now nine Unified Theater programs in 11 schools, including Connery’s alma mater, Conard High in West Hartford, Connecticut. Two hundred students took the crowded stage in the most recent Unified Theater production there. “It really grew organically,” Connery says humbly. “I think it can be really daunting when you see kids that have these huge organizations. For me, this started in my cafeteria, as simple as it could be. Anybody could do it.”

All Unified Theater productions are student-led, student-produced and student-written by middle school and high school students. A team of between two and six student leaders decides on the theme for the show, and then student groups write skits and choreograph dances to existing music. No one auditions, and anyone can have a line or a solo.

Tom Fiorentino met Connery through his 19-year-old son, Dan, who has Down syndrome and has participated in Unified Theater for five years. As a parent, Fiorentino sees the organization as his son’s gateway to the community.