Want to Attract the Best Employees? Make Work Addictive Like a Game

With the some signs of the recession coming to an end, many CEOs may be beginning to worry about how to retain the top talent they have attracted. The group of talent they are most worried about is the uber-talented, but seemingly

under-engaged and less loyal, “next generation.”

One CEO and her HR leader even went on to launch a huge diatribe about

how addicting gaming has become and how it is threatening future productivity

and motivation of young gamers. They showed me a recent study that outlined the addictive qualities of gaming (“The Benefits of Video Games: Why We’re Addicted to Gaming”). I was struck by how this exemplified one more example of how “arguing with reality” blinds us to the obvious lesson at hand. I recommended to them that they take a look at the addictive nature of gaming and follow instructions. Reality-Based Leaders know that the solution to all problems is to

first stop arguing with reality and conserve the energy of that drama to find

ways instead to utilize the lesson and reframe one’s current approach to the

dilemma. So rather than berating the natural affinity gaming possesses for some

of our most talented leaders need to step up and compete differently by

recreating their workplaces to offer the same attractions as gaming. After all, a problem can rarely be solved by the same mindset that

created it. What if we stop trying to change the obvious motivators of the next

generation and begin instead to create a workplace that replicates the most

attractive qualities of gaming? Wouldn’t retention concerns become a thing of

the past? The article cited the following reasons that games can be addicting and

I offer ways in which to recreate the workplace accordingly: We’re addicted to video games because they’re fun, competitive, satisfying, and even thrilling. There is currently a great deal of talk about how to make work more

fun, except that those defining “fun” and those hoping to find it are two

different groups. If you want to have more fun in the workplace, make sure it

is self-defined.

Return competitiveness to

the workplace. Give real feedback and clear rankings of who is succeeding and

who isn’t. Stop shielding employees from the information of how they rank and

what they need to do to improve. Respecting diversity is not tolerating diverse

amounts of results, it is encouraging diverse paths to producing top

results! Make work satisfying by making it worthwhile and meaningful. Stop

requiring people to do work that no longer makes sense or delivers little

return on the massive investment in time and resources. Focus on the

deliverables and be flexible with the processes. Ditch the drama–the main

dissatisfier of the next generation. Make work thrilling by putting your

brightest employees on bold, outrageous projects. Get rid of the many

“incremental” change approaches and strategies and jump into transformational

initiatives. Video game researchers discovered that games that provide a sense of freedom and connection to other people are more fun, which is why we get addicted to gaming. In a nutshell, stop over-managing and under-leading! Set high

expectations, clearly outline the deliverables and time frames and get out of

the way of your teams. Let people connect in their own way, through social

media, virtual meetings and online immersive environments for team and project

work. As long as deliverables are being met, give people the freedom to work

from home, to work flexible hours, and to work in whatever dress they want

within reason. Focus on their development and personable accountability that

continue to earn talent their ongoing freedom. We impose strict rules and

procedures to save us from having to lead and have tough conversations, not to

support productivity. So get off the couch in your leadership style rather than

insisting that others get off the couch to come to work. Video games that are merely “fun” aren’t as addictive. Many like gaming because of the sense of achievement, positive experiences, and connections to the real world. Honest feedback is crucial to letting others know when they have

actually achieved results and when they haven’t. Having high expectations set

for them and being held to those expectations is actually motivating. Allow

people to work on creating measurable results that clearly link to the

organizational plans. Reward people not for the effort they give but for the

value they add. Move away from calculating

hours and instead measure true impact to the bottom line and compensate

accordingly! Let people connect to the real world often by taking frequent

breaks in meetings–every 15 minutes–for people to check their iPhone and BlackBerry

devices to get it off their minds. And quickly get rid of any team member that

is a downer on the experience of others.

We’re addicted to gaming because of the combination of reality and fantasy. Give the youngest and most talented among us avenues to dream and scheme and

even improve together. Whether it’s innovation sessions, book clubs, brainstorming

sessions, or social time together, work to find ways to facilitate brain dump

sessions that give time for talent to appropriately question everything about

the company and the industry and then send them back to create daily results. Another benefit of video games is that they allow us to release interpersonal tensions in harmless ways. Lighten up! Allow personal expression and humor in the workplace. Budget dollars into projects for fun and impromptu care and feeding of the masses. Allow music and provide space for movement such as basketball courts and bowling lanes for team

use. But most importantly, to make all of these radical concepts work,

you must provide the next generation with competent, creative, flexible leaders

who focus on results while allowing total flexibility in styles. Leaders that are without egos, low on judgment of others and very clear that there is truly little that we “know for

sure” about what will work in the future. So, to be successful in the next “new normal,” you may want to

stop complaining about what the next generation is attracted to and use all

those great gaming techniques to create an irresistible workplace.

