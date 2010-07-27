All You Need to Know About Apple’s New iMac, Mac Pro, 27-inch Display [Updated]

Apple has, as expected, lavished some upgrade love on several of its products: The Mac Pro, the iMac and the Cinema Display lineups have all been tweaked to improve their specs. The Mac Pro even got a 12-processor core option.

iMacs

Apple’s all-in-one iMac stays pretty much the same from an exterior point of view, with Apple even tagging it as “beautiful on the surface, more powerful below it.” That extra power comes from Apple’s switch to supporting Core i5 and Core i7 chips from Intel, a new architecture for Apple–and the result is the “fastest, most powerful iMac yet.” This comes partly from the quad-core architecture on the CPUs, for which OS X Snow Leopard is already primed to maximize thanks to the task-sharing powers of the Grand Central code, and partly from a switch to new graphics cards. The base option for graphics is now an ATI Radeon HD 4670 discrete card, which Apple is careful to note “delivers faster performance compared to the integrated NVIDIA GeForce 9400M Processor in the previous-generation iMac.” There’s also the option to add HD 5670 or HD 5750 units in instead, bringing some serious graphics power to the iMac.

What can you use this graphics power for? Apple goes out of its way to mention gaming on the new iMac Apple web page, giving a call-out to Call of Duty 4 and EVE. The company evidently hopes its popular iMac can now, with some serious boosts to silicon power (dual-core speeds up to 3.6GHz and quad-core up to 2.93 GHz), compete in the games PC market–a space Apple’s not been particularly conspicuous in.

Mac Pro

The prestigious Mac Pro is now even more prestigious: Apple’s calling it “the fastest Mac ever.” While that epithet could be equally applied to the top-of-the-line Mac from every previous generation, the new Mac Pro probably deserves is as it now includes a dual-6-core Intel Xeon CPU option. That gives the Pro 12 cores of processing power, and as I noted in the rumor post about the news yesterday this is more or less equivalent to low-end supercomputer power of couple of decades or ago–machines that cost millions, and took up entire racks in server rooms. Apple’s suggesting the performance boost can even be measured as 50% greater than the previous generation.