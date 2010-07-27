What the U.K.’s Growing Rural-Urban Net Divide Can Teach the U.S.

As the U.S. broadband expansion plan stalls at the starting blocks, officials could learn a trick or two from the old country. The U.K.’s Net development plans demonstrate both shining examples and pitfalls to avoid.

City-Countryside Divide

The U.K.’s prosperity map has long been split across the “North-South divide” with South being richer, but according to a new study by telecoms regulator Ofcom, a strange new divide is emerging in the nation: Rural versus urban Net experiences.

When twisted wire-pair copper cables began to be repurposed from analog phone lines into ADSL digital Net connections, pretty much everyone in the U.K. got the same broadband speed. But now differences are developing as Net providers concentrate on loading the newer equipment into exchanges in urban areas, leaving rural subscribers lagging in Net speed. Ofcom’s survey found that the average speed in urban areas is now 5.8 megabits per second, and that’s a great success for a nation that sees itself as increasingly digitally connected

But this figure should be compared to the 2.7 mbps Ofcom found in rural areas. In 2009 rural zones actually had a 3.3 mbps average speed–the figure has declined. One reason is that more rural dwellers are signing up for the service, which is affecting how well providers can serve up the data. These stats prompted Ofcom’s CE Ed Richards to worry about the “digital divide,” which he now expects to “widen before it narrows,” because city consumers often have a “wider choice” of providers and are more likely to have “a choice of higher speed services.”

It all boils down to a mix of engineering and fiscal issues. Supplying a Net connection to an end-user isn’t as simple as just throwing a switch in a phone exchange–a lot of infrastructure is required behind the scenes to shunt data through the cable network and onto and off huge server arrays. Investing in this infrastructure is costly, and the return on the investment is always going to be bigger in cities as there are more subscribers per exchange, and fewer long tracts of “empty” cable, as you find in the country. It’s raw economies of scale, in a subscribers-per-square-kilometer sense. And as newer technologies like fiber are coming online, ISPs are obviously going to invest in urban areas first.

Ofcom’s chief is wise to this, though, and is pushing for the government to incentivize ISPs to invest in rural broadband to close the digital divide. They’ve even forced the once-nationalized British Telecom (now BT) to share its telegraph poles and sub-road trunking so that other providers can spread their service area at a reduced cost.