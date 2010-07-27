iFive: BP Posts $17 Billion Loss, Wikileaks Fallout, Top CEO Remuneration, Tooth-Growing Gel, Lionfish Disturbs Atlantic Waters

1. So, Tony Hayward, who has released a resignation statement, is to step down from the top job “by mutual consent.” The firm has set aside $32.2 billion to cover the oil spill–and all of this the day it posted its Q2 2010 results, putting the loss at $17 billion. Shares stayed steady on the news, while Greenpeace pulled a bit of a pathetic stunt, flipping the safety switches on a number of London gas stations. That’s the activists’ equivalent of the Post-It on the back with “Kick Me” written on it. Hayward, who will be able to pull his $930,000 annual pension in five years’ time, will stay on at BP as a non-executive director of TNK-BP, BP’s Russian venture. You can hear BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg being questioned this morning by the BBC’s dalek-in-chief, Robert Peston. Worth a listen.

2. The Pentagon, which can’t remember how it spent $2.6 billion in Iraq, claims that it will take weeks to work out the damage done by the Wikileaks documents. Its spokesman, Colonel Dave Lapan, called it “a criminal act” What it’s not good for, says the New York Times, is building support for the war. Sightings of everyone’s favorite Waldo, Osama Bin Laden, were documented in the War Diaries, as Wikileaks calls them. The Washington Post has a nice analysis of the similarities and differences between this leak and the Pentagon Papers.

3. Anyone prone to salary envy shouldn’t read the Wall Street Journal’s list of best-paid executives. Top of the tree is Larry Ellison, who has received $1.84 billion in remuneration over the past decade. Barry Diller, Ray Irani, and Steve Jobs, meanwhile, have annual salaries of just $1 per annum, but stock that’s gained $647 million over the decade. It’s well worth a read.

4. Go forth, increase and multiply. That seems to be what a new gel developed by scientists is saying to the cells in teeth. Roughly translated, that means bye-bye fillings and hello brand new, freshly grown teeth. The gel, which contains melanocyte-stimulating hormone, naturally found in our pituitary gland, is the brainchild of a team from the National Institute for Health and Medical Research in Paris, could be the answer to the English’s prayers.

5. Rather beautiful to look at, the Lionfish is proving to be a bit of a troublemaker out of its natural habitat. Normally found in the Indian Pacific, it’s been showing up in the Atlantic and Caribbean and wreaking havoc on the ecoystems out there. Thought to have been released by Florida aquariums, they’re gobbling up young fish while avoiding becoming lunch for larger predators, such as sharks, on account of their venomous spines. They are edible though, albeit a little hard to digest.