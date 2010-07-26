What Executives Can Learn From Fastball Pitchers

That’s a question that Tim Wendel explores in his new book, High Heat , a lively tale about pitchers past and presence who make a living throwing the fastball. Pitchers who can throw a fastball upwards of 95 miles even topping 100 miles per hour and do it consistently and with control are in high demand. The greatest of them all–Walter Johnson to Sandy Koufax, and Bob Feller to Bob Gibson and Nolan Ryan–are in baseball’s Hall of Fame.

But those who can bring it, but not consistently are

footnotes to the game, they are could have been but never were. Good fastball

pitchers learn to pitch; they learn control as well as other styles of pitches

(curves, sliders and change ups) to keep batters off balance. Those who don’t

make it, never learn to control their greatest gift or fail to learn another

pitch.

And here’s where there is relevance to leaders. Those who are considered for promotion are often exceptional contributors. They are masters of their craft, be it

accounting, design, marketing, but when moving into management they need to

learn new skills. As individual contributors, they work on what they do best;

as managers of contributors they work to bring out the best in others. The

challenge is not in learning administrative tasks; it is in learning a new

approach to dealing with others.

Adopt a new

perspective. One of the reasons that superstar athletes do not make good coaches

is because they see the game differently from ordinary players. As a result

they may lack the ability to teach it to others. As a manager you need to be

able to see the problems and provide ways for others to solve them. Sometimes

they require getting resources; other times it requires teaching.

Resist the desire to

do it for others. When you do something well, the natural inclination is to

do it yourself. Managers need to resist this instinct. While it is acceptable

to pitch in and help, you cannot do the job for others. It prevents you from

managing and it prevents employees from developing their job skills.

Practice patience.

Working with others can be taxing and so it is necessary to learn to hang back.

How? Make a habit of listening before speaking. Check your ego at the door by

soliciting input from your direct reports. Encourage them to generate ideas.

Patience may be a virtue, but you can turn it into an action step when you are

managing others.

Moving into management does not mean that you give up what

got you noticed. After all, fastball pitchers make their reputation for their

ability to bring the heat. So too can managers who bring exceptional talent to

their job continue to practice their craft. A case in point is a senior

executive I once worked with who made a name for himself as an expert

negotiator. As he rose through the ranks he had less time for negotiating but

he kept a hand in high-level deals that required his input.