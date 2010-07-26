UNESCO Selects World Heritage Sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) kicks off its first full day of meetings in Brasilia today, with the purpose of selecting the next UNESCO World Heritage Sites. On the list of candidates are the Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex in Iran, Mount Vernon in the United States, and the Matheran Light Railway in India, among others.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites dot the planet, with some famous sites being the Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries in China, the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal, the Hiroshima Peace memorial in Japan, and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

The World Heritage Committee will pay special attention to sites that are in danger, due to “problems such as pollution, urban development, poorly managed mass tourism, wars, and natural disasters, which have a negative impact on the outstanding values for which the sites were inscribed on the World Heritage List.”

[Image via flickr/Nilay Khandelwal]